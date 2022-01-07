MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two drivers have been charged after, authorities said, they caused cross-county chaos.

The separate police chases took place on Thursday.

Just before noon, a man suspected of robbing a TD Bank on North State Road 7 in Margate attempted to get away from police in a red Ford Mustang.

7SkyForce hovered over the chase as the suspect hit the gas heading south on Florida’s Turnpike, at times driving at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Investigators said the suspect parked his car in an Opa-Locka neighborhood and went into a home while his family members were inside.

FBI agents took DeAndre Young, 31, into custody a short time later. He has since been charged with one count of bank robbery.

The teenage driver of a car police said was stolen is also in custody.

Jonas Watson, 17, faced a judge on Friday morning.

He has since been charged with grand theft auto and was out on probation.

Police said the high school student led them on a chase that started in the area of Northwest 141st Street and 22nd Avenue in Opa-Locka.

The suspect is accused of sideswiping an officer before speeding up the Turnpike.

The chase came to an end near the Palm Beach county line.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.