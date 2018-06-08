Man Tasered at SW Miami-Dade Wendy’s makes first court appearance

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man Tasered after resisting officers at a Southwest Miami-Dade Wendy’s made his first appearance in court, Friday morning.

Thirty-five-year-old Joaquin Labaut faced a judge following the incident at the Wendy’s along Southwest 209th Street and U.S. 1.

Miami-Dade Police responded just after 1 p.m., Thursday, to a report of a disorderly customer.

Investigators said Labaut ignored repeated commands from officers trying to calm him down.

Labaut was repeatedly shocked with Tasers and eventually taken into custody after a long struggle with police.

The 35-year-old now faces three counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of simple battery, one count of disorderly conduct, four counts of resisting an officer without violence and three counts of resisting an officer with violence.

Labaut’s bond was set at $13,000, an amount he said he can’t afford.

“Your honor, I don’t have any money,” said Labaut in court.

Labaut also said he can’t afford a private attorney.

The judge also ordered him to stay away from that Wendy’s.

