Man taken to hospital after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after he was shot in Miami.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 36th Street, Tuesday.

The victim said someone shot at him from a car with a paintball gun.

When he approached the vehicle, the victim was shot with a real gun, as well.

Once he got home, his wife drove him to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

