DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man’s day on the water had to be cut short after he injured himself on his yacht docked in Dania Beach.

A technical rescue team rescued the 33-year-old man off the top deck of the vessel, which was docked by Northeast Seventh Avenue at Port Laudania.

The man was taken to the hospital with a dislocated knee and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.