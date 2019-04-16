Man taken to hospital after car crashes into Lauderhill house

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one man to the hospital after a car crashed into a Lauderhill home.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along the 3100 block of Northwest 14th Court, at around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, there were three occupants inside of the gray Hyundai sedan when the crash happened.

#Lauderhill FR o/s of a vehicle vs house 3180 NW 14 Ct. One person in the vehicle with minor injuries. LPD o/s investigating. #BreakingNews @LauderhillFDPIO @LPDPIO pic.twitter.com/E3Z21mFVCc — LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) April 16, 2019

Police said two of the people inside the car fled the scene and an injured male stayed on scene.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital with minor injuries.

None of the residents inside of the home were injured, but police said they will be displaced.

The sedan has since been removed.

