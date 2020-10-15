Man taken to hospital after argument escalates to shooting following crash in Walgreens parking lot

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after an argument escalated into a shooting following a car crash in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, there was a crash involving two cars at the drug store along the 9400 block Northwest Seventh Avenue at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Police said the passenger of one of the vehicles and the driver of the other vehicle got into an argument.

Then, the passenger ended up shooting the driver, who then walked across the street to a 7-Eleven to seek help.

Cellphone video captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics tending to the victim’s injuries before transporting him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Investigators have blocked off some roadways as they comb the scene for evidence.

