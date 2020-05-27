Man taken into custody after police chase down stolen car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in Miami.

The pursuit concluded along Northeast 10th Avenue and 80th Street after a black van crashed into a Mercedes-Benz, Wednesday.

Police said the van was spotted along Interstate 95 at Northwest 119th Street before the driver exited the highway at that exit and drove through multiple surface streets on his way to Biscayne Boulevard.

Investigators added that he was speeding southbound on Biscayne Boulevard with multiple police cruisers behind him, and the vehicle drove the wrong way on several streets.

Police said the suspect allegedly stole the van from Miami Beach.

Quentin Renck, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, described what occurred in the moments leading up to the pursuit’s conclusion.

“I was just driving normally down here, and the guy just hit me on the right side of my car,” Renck said. “I was going southbound, and he was coming eastbound, and my car ended up backwards looking this way, so my airbag deployed and whatever. I didn’t see him coming. He must have been driving like 90 mph, maybe 100 mph. He had like 20 cop cars behind him, so I’m not quite sure what happened.”

Drone footage showed that the van nearly collided with a home in the area following the crash.

No injuries were reported.

