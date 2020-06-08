Man taken into custody after home burglary in El Portal

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man following a home burglary in El Portal.

According to the arrest report, El Portal Police officers were patrolling the area near Northeast 86th Street and North Miami Avenue overnight Monday.

At around 2:30 a.m., a man was seen walking around a home that had been burglarized in the past.

Officers detained the man, later identified as 59-year-old Victor Washington, due to the curfew in effect for Miami-Dade County and questioned him as to why he was there.

Washington was searched and a screwdriver was found in his backpack, according to the arrest report.

Police said surveillance video from a burglary at the same property on Wednesday showed Washington opening the garage door and stealing property valued at $1,315.

He was taken into custody and is now facing multiple charges.

Washington is currently being held on a $18,100 bond.

