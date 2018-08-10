Man swipes multiple packages at Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was caught on surveillance video swiping several packages from a Miami home.

Surveillance cameras at the home along Southwest 23rd Street and 27th Avenue rolled as the thief looked around before picking up the boxes from the porch.

He then hopped into a getaway car that was waiting for him and escaped.

Police are searching for both the burglar and the getaway driver from the July 21 incident.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

