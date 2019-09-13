Man swipes $20K in sunglasses from Doral eye doctor’s office

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing about $20,000 in eyewear from an eye doctor’s office in Doral.

The security footage captured the subject rummaging through sunglasses at the Beacon Eye Care Center along Northwest 79th Avenue, near 39th Street, Sept. 2, at around 7:20 a.m.

The man is seen wearing a baseball cap, glasses, gloves and a jacket. He is seen grabbing the merchandise and running off.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.