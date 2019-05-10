Man suspected of trying to kidnap 12-year-old girl arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl has been arrested.

Terry Rivers was taken into custody on Thursday and faces charges of kidnapping and lewd and lascivious molestation.

The 50-year-old’s arrest comes days after City of Miami Police released a sketch of what their suspect looked like.

The victim stated she was walking in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 57th Street at around 6 a.m. on April 12 when a man crossed the street and approached her.

He then proceeded to ask her questions, which she ignored as she attempted to walk away from him.

“He pulled my hair, and he grabbed me by the waist, and I was thinking, just trying to push away, and I did escape, so I ran back home crying and shocked,” the victim said.

The victim is usually accompanied by her mother, who said she had go back inside their home after she forgot to turn the stove off.

After safely escaping, the victim worked with police to help identify the man.

Facing a judge on Friday morning, Rivers was given a $60,000 bond.

