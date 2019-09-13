Man suspected of stealing food, tools from Hialeah shed arrested

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who was allegedly captured on surveillance video stealing food and several hundred dollars worth of tools from a backyard shed in Hialeah.

Sixty-two-year-old Jorge Luis Funcasta-Brito appeared in bond court Friday. He was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.

According to Hialeah Police, he was caught on surveillance video rummaging through the property near Southeast Seventh Street and 10th Place, Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.