Man suspected of fatally shooting Overtown man appears in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

City of Miami Police officers arrested 25-year-old Marcus Flagg after they said he fired multiple shots at 24-year-old Gregory Latson, that ended up killing him.

Flagg faced a judge in bond court on Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 2:15 p.m. on June 13, outside of an apartment complex in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 22nd Street.

Several witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots being fired before a man, later identified as Flagg, fled from the scene in a black vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flagg faces a second-degree murder charge.

The judged ordered him held without bond.

