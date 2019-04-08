Man suspected of attempted carjacking in Boca Raton turns himself in to police

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suspected of trying to carjack a couple in Boca Raton has surrendered to police.

Police said 59-year-old James Friedman attempted to carjack a man who was dropping his wife off at work.

Friedman fired a shot through their car window, but the bullet missed the husband by inches.

Friedman was charged with armed carjacking and attempted felony murder.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.