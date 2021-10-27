FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspect accused of arson at a Fort Lauderdale motel faced a judge on Wednesday morning.

Martin Kendall, 44, appeared in bond court where the judge set a bond at $35,000.

He was charged after he was discharged from the hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to police, Kendall started a fire at the Bali Hai Motel, located along North Federal Highway and 16th Street, Saturday afternoon.

“Witnesses on scene reported hearing him say, ‘Let it burn,’ multiple times,” said Fort Lauderdale Police detective Ali Adamson.

He ended up being rescued from a room of the motel where the fire was contained to.

