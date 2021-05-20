Man surrenders to police after shooting ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is currently underway after a man and woman were shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A large police presence could be seen surrounding a Chevron gas station near Southwest 102nd Avenue and 35th Street, early Thursday morning.

Just after 11 p.m., Wednesday, police said they responded to reports of shots fired in the area, but upon arrival, no victims were located.

A second 911 call led police to a gas station where the two victims were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported both victims to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The male was in critical condition while the woman was in stable condition.

Shortly after, detectives said, the shooter surrendered himself to police. They also recovered a firearm from the suspect without incident.

The shooter has been identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Clemente.

According to police, the shooter was the ex-boyfriend of the female victim. He ambushed the couple and fired several rounds at their vehicle.

In the middle of the perimeter set up by police was a car riddled with bullet holes.

The car has since been towed from the scene.

Detectives arrested Clemente, and he now faces several charges. He is being held without bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.

