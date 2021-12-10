WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter turned himself in after police said a bullet from his gun struck a 9-year-old.

Jesse Betancourt, 24, surrendered to Florida Highway Patrol after he shot into a vehicle with a father and his daughter in the car in a road rage shooting.

The shooting took place on State Road 874 on Nov. 16.

According to police, there may have been some interaction between two vehicles before a man in a white Mustang pulled up next to a car with the father and daughter, and began shooting.

The father drove straight to the hospital. He and his daughter sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The car had several bullet holes and blood was smeared on the inside.

Betancourt’s uncle was with him at the time of his surrender and eventual arrest.

“I’d like to say something,” his uncle said. “We’re under the impression [that] the other car shot at him first. He was shot at first, he retaliated. It was self defense to protect his girlfriend.”

Bettencourt faces two counts of attempted premeditated murder.

