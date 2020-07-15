Man surrenders to Miami Police after being accused of rape aboard boat

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 26-year-old man turned himself in to police Wednesday morning after being accused of raping a woman during a boat party.

Alonso Morales, along with his family and attorney, didn’t say a word as they walked to the door of the Miami Police Department.

Witnesses told police that on the evening of June 28, they all met at the Miami Marine Stadium in Virginia Key. They hopped on one of several boats and headed out for a boat party.

The boats anchored a few hundred yards from shore and were tied together to allow for one big party.

According to the incident report, “At some point, the victim went into the cabin of one of the boats to sleep.”

Her friends went to check on her. The report said, “Upon opening the door of the cabin they observed the suspect on the victim.”

The victim cried and told them she “had been raped.”

According to the police report, the suspect jumped into the water to get away. Friends took the woman to shore and called for help.

Morales surrendered to police two-and-a-half weeks later.

He spent the day at police headquarters and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.

Morales is now in jail facing sexual battery charges.

