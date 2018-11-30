Man surrenders 20 Chihuahuas after 2 dozen found in Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly two dozen Chihuahuas will be up for adoption after they were found inside a man’s Hialeah home.

Miami-Dade Animal Services has taken in the dogs and is now caring for them. So far they all seem to be doing well.

The animals were surrendered after 24 of them were found in an elderly man’s home. Some of the animals were as young as a month old and were still nursing.

The limit of dogs per household is four in Miami-Dade, so 20 of the animals were given up for adoption.

Officials said the man is not expected to be charged, but he might receive a citation.

The dogs are expected to be made available for adoption later Friday afternoon.

If you are interested in adopting one of the puppies, you can go to the Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral.

