Man suing Miami Beach hotel after man takes Rolls-Royce for alleged joyride

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has filed suit against a Miami Beach hotel after, police said, a man was arrested for allegedly duping a valet employee and taking his Rolls-Royce for a joyride around the city.

The luxury vehicle was parked at the 1 Hotel South Beach, along the 2300 block of Collins Avenue, where Ilon Doron, its owner, used to live.

Cellphone video showed the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV when Doron bought it for over $500,000.

“They gave his car to a criminal who crashed it and left it in the middle of the street in Miami,” Jordan Shaw, Doron’s attorney, said.

A $500,000 Rolls Royce was stolen, damaged, ditched and towed after cops say this man conned his away into getting the keys from valet at the 1 Hotel #SouthBeach. The hotel, condo and valet company are now being sued by the car’s owner/victim and former resident. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/Rqx67mFR55 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 7, 2020

Miami Beach Police arrested 24-year-old Jose Luis Rodriguez and charged him with grand theft.

“There was damage to that vehicle, both inside and out,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. “In fact, when it was located, it was discovered with a case of beer inside.”

According to police, the 24-year-old was wandering around the hotel on July 7.

“[He] duped a newer employee that was there into convincing him that he, himself, was an employee, a valet employee,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is accused of getting access to the vehicle’s keys, getting into it and causing damage to the luxury vehicle.

“It was crashed into a wall,” Shaw said. “The inside was disgusting. It had what looked like makeup stains and all different types of fluids in it.”

This $500,000 Rolls Royce was left dented and with “all kinds of fluids”, stains and an empty case of Bud Light inside before the man who stole it from the 1 Hotel South Beach was arrested. The hotel is now being sued. @wsvn #Exclusive @MiamiBeachPD pic.twitter.com/TMPYR4EkkM — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 7, 2020

Doron has since moved from the hotel, but he has filed suit, and Shaw said they could be seeing his old residence in court.

“We’re suing everybody involved with the hotel and the management of the parking,” Shaw said.

7News has reached out to representatives for the 1 Hotel but have not received a response.

