Man sues Disney, claims rat bit him at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is suing Disney World after he said he was bit by a rat while at Magic Kingdom.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, a lawsuit filed in the Orange County Circuit Court said 59-year-old Galen Haldeman was pushing his wife Carol Haldeman in wheelchair after exiting “Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin” in Tomorrowland when a large rat ran into the merchandise store near the ride and jumped onto his wife’s wheelchair.

“Just as the rat was about to bite into Carol’s arm, Galen grabbed the rat and yanked it off the chair,” the lawsuit said. “As he did so, the rat bit into one of Galen’s fingers. Galen had to twist the rat’s neck, and the rat fell to the floor where someone threw an empty plastic container over it.”

According to WESH, the incident reportedly took place in April 2014, but the Haldemans filed the suit earlier this month.

In the lawsuit, Haldeman said “Disney violated its duty to keep its park clean and safe by allowing conditions to get to the point where rats were inhabiting the park and were even bold enough to come out openly, among people.”

The couple is now suing Disney for over $15,000 in medical expenses, physical handicap, disfigurement, mental anguish and other problems to the incident.

