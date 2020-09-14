Man struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tri-Rail train struck and killed a man in Oakland Park.

The incident took place just north of Commercial Boulevard, overnight Monday.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where police cruisers appear to be blocking the road from traffic.

No passengers were on the train at the time of the crash.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.

