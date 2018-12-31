NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was struck by a Metrorail train in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Transit, the victim suffered serious injuries when he was hit by the train at the Earlington Heights station, Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. His condition is unknown.

There was a system-wide delay due to police activity in the area, but that has since been cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

