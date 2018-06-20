Man struck, killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Police are investigating the death of a man struck by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach, Wednesday evening.

According to Boynton Beach Police, the northbound train struck a man who was on the tracks between East Gateway Boulevard and Miner Road, just before 6:30 p.m.

We are investigating the death of a man struck by a @GoBrightline train tonight. The northbound train struck the male on the train tracks between East Gateway Boulevard and Miner Road at around 6:28 p.m. No roadways are affected by this investigation. — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) June 20, 2018

Officials have not yet identified the victim and are still investigating the situation.

No roads were affected by the investigation.

