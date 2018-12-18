SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, stole a woman’s purse at a cemetery in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subject targeted the victim’s vehicle at Caballero Woodlawn South near Southwest 116th Street and 117th Avenue, Nov. 12.

Officials said the thief opened the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took the purse.

Within one hour of the theft, investigators said, the subject was caught on surveillance video using the victim’s credit cards. Police said he rang up $900 in purchases at a liquor store along South Dixie Highway and a shoe store located several blocks away.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

