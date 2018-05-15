MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man they say stole a wallet at a gas station in Miami and used the victim’s credit cards several times.

City of Miami Police responded to the Mobil station near Southwest 24th Terrace and 17th Avenue, May 6.

Surveillance video shows the subject walking toward the victim’s vehicle and picking something up off the ground near the driver side door, just before 1 p.m.

The victim believes that he dropped his wallet as he was exiting the vehicle, and that’s what the thief retrieved from the ground.

Detectives said surveillance video from a Publix supermarket shows the subject making a purchase with the victim’s credit card.

Police said he also made purchases at two liquor stores.

Investigators said the crook has long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.