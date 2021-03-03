Man steals tip jar from Hialeah gas station

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a man stealing a tip jar from the counter at a Hialeah gas station.

The theft happened at a Chevron gas station at the corner of Northwest 68th Street and Fourth Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Mayra, an employee, was working at the time the man took off with the jar, which contained about $30 in cash.

“He went to get a soda and some chips,” she said in Spanish.

Soon after, the man waited in line to pay for the items. Mayra scanned the snacks, as the crook swiped his credit card, but seconds later, he grabbed the tip jar and bolted out the door.

“He left very quickly,” Mayra said in Spanish.

Mayra added she did not know what to do because it happened so fast. The snacks were left behind, and the man got away in a light-colored Toyota Corolla.

The store employee also said the man should work for his own money instead of stealing from others.

“We’re in a pandemic. We’re living in a difficult moment,” she said.

Mayra is not concerned about the money, but rather, the principle behind the theft. She hopes the man feels guilty about stealing the tip jar and returns it.

