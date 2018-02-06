Man steals specially modified car from North Miami Beach man with MS

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man with multiple sclerosis believes that he may be one of several victims in North Miami Beach after his special modified car was stolen.

When Jake Guttman saw a story on 7News regarding several stolen cars in North Miami Beach, he realized that the person who targeted those cars may have stolen his 2011 white Honda CR-V at his home, near Northeast 11th Avenue and 172nd Street.

“I had heard about other victims. I didn’t know how widespread it was, but hopefully, this report will help get the guy,” said Guttman.

However, Guttman’s car is a little different than other cars — he had a wheelchair lift attached to the back of his car, and it was outfitted with special hand controls for his multiple sclerosis.

“You have to pull it up, and I don’t know what he’s doing with it now, but it’s a pain in the neck to drive. You can feel the weight of it every time you drive, It’s not light,” Guttman said.

Guttman hopes to find the person who stole his car, not only for his sake, but for the sake of his neighbors.

“Everyone’s concerned about it, but hopefully they’re gonna catch the guy,” Guttman said.

Surveillance video revealed a man lurking in the area around Guttman’s neighborhood, attempting to break into one of the cars in the area.

“In the videos that we’ve seen, it’s quite possible it’s the same guy,” Guttman said, “certainly fits the description in all the videos.”

Since his car was stolen, Guttman said everyday tasks have become much harder.

“My freedom is to have the scooter with me when I go around,” said Guttman. “Just getting in and out of the office and in and out of the house is much, much harder without it. It changes everything.”

If you have any information on who may have stolen this man’s vehicle, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

