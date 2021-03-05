Man steals puppy at gunpoint from owner during walk in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is desperate to get her dog back after the pup was stolen at gunpoint in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Jennifer Spratling walks her dog early in the morning every day, but she said she never expected what happened on Friday morning.

“He walked up to me, pointed the gun at me and told me to give him, ‘the [expletive] dog,'” she said.

Spratling told 7News it was the scariest moment of her life when she came face to face with a man pointing a gun at her chest.

“I’m just standing there like panicking, I didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I didn’t have my cellphone on me, no cars were coming up and down the street, so I just didn’t know what to do.”

Her 4-month-old dog Bella was taken in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and 87th Street.

“At first I was a little hesitant and then he, you know, like, ‘I’m not playing,’ then I dropped the leash, and he grabbed the dog, and he just ran off,” Spratling said.

Spratling said the gunman was dressed all in black. She believes her dog was a target due to her being an American Bully worth $5,000.

Now she says she’s hoping her dog is found and not used for constant breeding.

“She’s like family,” said Spratling. “She’s like a child to me. I don’t have any kids. I’m just real, real sad, and I’m just wishing I wouldn’t have went walking this morning.”

If you have any information on Bella’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

