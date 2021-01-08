Man steals lottery scratch-off dispenser from Falero Hardware in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a lottery scratch-off dispenser from a hardware store in Miami.

Surveillance cameras captured the man breaking through the glass front door of Falero Hardware, located at 6758 W Flagler St., and making his way inside.

He took the scratch-off lottery ticket dispenser from the countertop and fled the scene.

The owner of the business was in a room on the second floor of the building when he heard the commotion downstairs and saw someone running away.

If you have any information on this burglar’s identity, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.