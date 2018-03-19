Man steals laundry detergent bottles from Miami apartment complex

MIAMI (WSVN) - A thief riding a tricycle was caught on surveillance video getting away with stolen laundry detergent from as South Florida apartment complex.

The subject could be seen riding his tri-cycle into the parking lot of the complex located near Southwest Ninth Street and 24th Avenue in Miami, Feb. 8.

Officials said the man then went into the laundry room and took off with two large bottles of detergent.

Detective are investigating this incident.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

