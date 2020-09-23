Man steals fertility medication from Miami home of front line worker battling cancer

MIAMI (WSVN) - A doorbell camera captured a man stealing a package from the front porch of a Miami front line healthcare worker battling cancer.

Kim Tran has been on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19, working as a pharmacy manager at Jackson Health.

“It’s sad that we see that every day,” she said. “I work in the pharmacy. We provide meds to patients. Patients still need medications, even if they’re locked at home.”

Tran said the package contained fertility treatments, which she needed to start as soon as possible. The medication, worth around $4,000, was stolen from her doorstep off Northwest 58th Avenue on Tuesday.

“I was diagnosed with low risk breast cancer in January,” she said.

A FedEx delivery person dropped off the package to Tran’s home, and the front line worker said she spoke to the driver.

“The FedEx lady, she rang the doorbell,” Tran said. “I was speaking with her through the camera. I said, ‘Just leave it on the porch. I’ll be home in a few hours.’ She left it there, so I’m super excited and a little nervous to start these meds, of course.”

Soon after, a man wearing a white shirt, shorts and sunglasses walks up to her porch and sorts through some of Tran’s mail before picking up the package and walking off.

“I’m like, ‘Who would do this? This is crazy,'” Tran said.

The front line worker said she is looking to freeze her eggs as she battles the cancer.

“So, that way, I can freeze my eggs for later use if I were to decide to have children,” she said. “It kind of gives me an extra chance while I’m on my cancer meds.”

A cancer foundation donated the urgently needed fertility drugs to help out.

“They were gracious enough to get it for me for free due to my diagnosis, and by the time I got home, it was gone,” Tran said.

Tran is working to get another round of medication, but in the meantime she has a message for the person who decided to steal from her.

“This is something that is important and life-changing to me that I was really counting on,” Tran said. “Now, because of that, I might have to spend more money or delay my treatment if I don’t get meds replaced in time, and that’s just toying with people’s lives that you don’t really know about.”

Tran filed a police report regarding the stolen package of medication, but so far, no one has been arrested in connection to the theft.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

