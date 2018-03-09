Man steals bag of construction tools from Wynwood property

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man who stole a bag of construction tools from a property in Wynwood.

Surveillance cameras captured a man snooping around a property, near Northwest 23rd Street in Miami, Sept. 4.

Investigators said the man snatched a large black bag filled with construction equipment before taking off.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.