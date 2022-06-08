FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook was caught on camera after walking away with four packages outside of a South Florida home.

The theft happened on Southwest 14th Street in Fort Lauderdale, last month.

Police said the boxes ended up in the trash bin of Sharon Theron, a resident of the neighborhood.

“My husband came home and saw all these packages on the trash can, and then there were some at the door, but it wasn’t our name or anything like that and not even the address, and so he went searching for the people and found them down the road,” said Theron. “Some of the stuff looked like it had been taken out.”

Surveillance video showed the suspect approaching the victim’s front door and knocking several times. When he realized no one was coming to the door, he bent down and took the boxes.

Inside the boxes were baby items for children, a pool pump, and some clothes, according to the homeowner.

Fort Lauderdale police hopes to stop the crook from striking again.

“If Amazon comes here around 2 o’clock always, then this happened in the early afternoon which isn’t really good,” said Theron.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward.

