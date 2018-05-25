Man steals air conditioning unit from North Miami movie studio

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A business owner contacted authorities after finding a man had stolen an entire air conditioning unit from a North Miami movie studio.

Miami Police are now searching for a man who was seen on surveillance video carrying wires and throwing them over the fence at the Ice Palace Film Studios along Northwest 14th Street and North Miami Avenue.

The store manager called police when he realized the surrounding fence was cut and several wires and the air conditioning unit were gone on Sept. 21, 2017.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

