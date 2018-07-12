Man steals air compressor from Miami business

MIAMI (WSVN) - A thief stole an air compressor from a South Florida business and police want him caught.

The subject cut a fence to get into the property, on July 1, and when he headed to the back, police said he grabbed the air compressor and fled the scene.

The burglary happened at Mr. Car Group along Northwest 36th Street and 12th Avenue.

If you recognize the subject, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

