DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A bike bandit struck in Doral.

Surveillance footage caught the crook stealing a red bike inside a parking garage near Northwest 52nd Street and 85th Avenue, Wednesday.

The owner said the bike is worth $2,000.

If you have any information on this theft, call Doral Police.

