Man steals $1M worth of jewelry from Miami store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who robbed about a million dollars worth of jewelry from a downtown Miami store.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 19, Miami Police responded to Time Boutique Jewelers Inc., located off North Miami Avenue and Northeast First Street, after an armed robbery was reported.

Abdo Mazloum, the store’s owner, told police officials that, toward the end of the work day, he saw a man who appeared to be dressed as a UPS worker carrying a box at the door.

When the owner buzzed the man in, he then pulled out a firearm and demanded Mazloum to open a safe containing approximately a million dollars worth of jewelry.

“I was afraid for my life, and all I thought about were my family, my kids, and my wife,” he said. “I let him in. He dropped the box he was carrying on the showcase and pulled out a gun.”

We need your assistance identifying the male depicted in the video below, who assaulted a victim w/ a firearm & stole $1,000,000.00 worth of jewelry from Time Boutique Jewelers located @ 24 N.E. 1 St on 01/19/19 @ approx 6PM. Anyone with info is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/SUxXkljZ0E — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 11, 2019

The thief ordered Mazloum to get on the ground before he hit him over the head with his gun, placed tape over his mouth and tied his hands and feet together.

“It took me a few minutes to break free, and then I called 911,” he said.

Police said the man they are searching for a man who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a hat, windbreaker and pants.

“I want him to get caught and see justice,” Mazloum said.

If you have any information on this jewelry store robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

