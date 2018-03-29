Man stable after stabbing outside Youfit in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he was stabbed in front of a Youfit Health Club in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday evening.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the stabbing outside of the gym, located at 7070 S.W. 24th St., just after 6:50 p.m.

According to investigators, two men began to argue inside the gym, and shortly after, one man stabbed the other outside.

Paramedics tended to the victim and took him to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officials said the assailant had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Police are searching for a blue 2007 two-door BMW sedan with gold rims and no front bumper. The vehicle’s Florida tag is HEYJ59.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

