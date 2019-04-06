Man stable after stabbing in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was stabbed in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the incident outside of la Ceiba Restaurant near Northwest Eighth Avenue and Flagler Street, just after 5 a.m., Saturday.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Paramedics transported the man to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Officials have not provided any details about the assailant, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.