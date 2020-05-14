Man stabbed while pumping gas in Miami shares ordeal amid search for attacker

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who, police said, was stabbed while he was pumping gas in Miami is sharing his side of the story, as the search for his assailant continues.

Juan Campos showed 7News cameras two scars he has as a result of the March 18 incident: one on his left arm and another in his lower back.

“When he did like that, he started to run,” he said.

He said he’ll never forget that scary morning when, he said, he suddenly came under attack.

“I don’t know what was in the mind of the guy. That’s ridiculous,” he said.

City of Miami Police released surveillance images of the subject, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the stabbing occurred along the 6200 block of North Miami Avenue just after 8:12 a.m.

Surveillance video showed a man wearing a gray hoodie approaching the victim with a knife behind his back.

Campos said he had no idea someone was coming up behind him.

“He just came from behind, and that’s it. Didn’t give me a chance or nothing,” he said.

The man fled northbound once the victim turned around and began searching for help, police said.

Campos said, even though he was in excruciating pain where he had been stabbed, he somehow made it into the store to get help.

City of Miami Fire Rescue paramedics bandaged his wounds and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

“The doctor said that I was lucky that the knife went a couple of inches below. If it was a little bit higher, that would be a big problem,” said Campos.

Along with the gray hoodie with a red design, police said the crook was wearing gray sweatpants and red shoes.

Investigators said they released the surveillance footage after exhausting all leads in the case and are hoping someone is able to help identify the subject.

“Anyone who can be this heartless to harm such a vulnerable individual deserves to remain behind bars,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Campos said he has warned his neighbors to be careful when doing something as innocent as pumping gas.

“I hope they catch the guy, because he can do this to somebody else,” he said.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

