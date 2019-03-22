Man stabbed in head with machete in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the head with a machete in Miami.

Miami Police responded to a house in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 40th Street on Friday morning after reports were made about the stabbing.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police believe it was a landlord that stabbed the man.

