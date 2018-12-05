Man stabbed during robbery in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was reportedly stabbed during a robbery in Hallandale Beach.

Hallandale Beach Police responded to a call about the robbery and stabbing along Northwest Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Crews transported the stabbing victim to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

