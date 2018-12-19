Man stabbed at Mary Brickell Village, creating chaos

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Brickell hotspot suddenly turned into a crime scene after a man was stabbed near a Christmas tree at The Shops at Mary Brickell Village.

The terrifying moment happened late Tuesday night. A number of people said they heard and saw the stabbing happen near a large Christmas tree.

Cellphone video captured witnesses who could be heard screaming after seeing the victim lying on the floor.

Buster Cox said he was working at Blue Martini when he heard people screaming down below.

“I saw a man on the ground,” Cox said. “His friends were shirtless because they took off their shirt in order to stop the blood.”

According to Miami Police, this incident happened just before 11 p.m.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and shoulders.

“He was definitely not looking good,” Cox said. “They just kept saying, ‘Stay with me, man. Stay with me. Don’t go anywhere.’ It was pretty intense.”

In the video, the man could be seen lying on the ground.

A swarm of people could also be seen around the man while police waited for an ambulance to arrive.

His friends could also be heard shouting words of encouragement. “You’re going to see your family soon, bro! Holidays!” said one witness.

Officers said he was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center.

The scene made many who visited the highly trafficked area worried. “I’ve never seen anything like this before. It is a little bit of a party area,” Cox said. “Good amount of bars, good amount of restaurants in the area, but I’ve never seen anything like this happen in Brickell.”

Police have not released the man’s condition.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

