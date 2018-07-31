Man sought in string of Fort Lauderdale business burglaries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man they believe may be connected to multiple burglary attempts in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials said the man burglarized Primo Liquors and made unsuccessful attempts at burglarizing a nearby Speedway gas station and the Green Bar & Kitchen.

“We do a lot of good in the community here and to have something like this happen, is kind of disheartening,” said Green Bar & Kitchen manager Sean Kelly.

Surveillance video captured the man walking behind the building after trying to break in through the side door.

“There was a lot of good video footage that was captured,” Kelly said. “Very confident that Fort Lauderdale police will be making an arrest very shortly.”

Police said the burglar was successful in breaking into Primo Liquors at 5 a.m., Tuesday, at the corner of Federal Highway and Southeast Seventh Street.

“He took the outer frame of the door, and he dismantled the lock,” Primo Liquors owner Kaushal Kario said.

Once inside, the crook ransacked the place as the alarms went off.

“I live so close. I could hear the alarm in my bedroom. I heard it and jumped right out of bed,” Kario said.

Paying no mind to the blaring alarm, the crook proceeded to hop over the register counter and pulled out drawer after drawer.

He finally discovered a register full of cash and ripped it from the counter before taking off with $700.

“Definitely take a piece of mind away, and of course, I’m sure I’m gonna be thinking of this long after today’s over,” said Kario.

Kario now hopes somebody recognizes him from the surveillance video footage.

Despite already being equipped with cameras and locks, Kairo said he is reinforcing the doors and adding additional security.

“We’re happy that nobody got hurt, and he came while we weren’t here,” Kario said, “but we would love to get this guy off the streets.”

If you have any information on these break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

