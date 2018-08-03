Man snatches woman’s purse in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a man snatching a woman’s purse in the middle of the sidewalk in Miami.

Video shows the man on a bike approaching a woman walking near Southwest Eighth Street and South Miami Avenue on July 6.

Seconds later, the man snatched the woman’s purse, knocking her to the ground.

After a brief struggle, the man made off with the woman’s wallet.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

