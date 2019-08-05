Man snatches woman’s purse in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man stole a woman’s purse in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 185th Drive just before 11 a.m., Monday.

Police officials said the woman was approached by the man and shortly after he snatched her purse.

He then fled in an unknown direction before officers arrived on scene.

7News cameras captured the victim speaking with officers after the robbery.

She is said to have suffered minor injuries.

If you have any information on this purse snatching, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

