MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera running away after, they said, he grabbed an envelope full of cash from a woman outside of a supermarket in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the subject, who was seen carrying a lime green drawstring bag, approached the victim in the parking lot of the Sedano’s at 3801 West Flagler Street, Aug. 26.

Investigators said the man asked the woman for money to buy food. She pulled out an envelope that contained $63 and gave him $1, but he told her that wasn’t enough.

Police said the robber then snatched the envelope from her hand and fled eastbound from the supermarket.

Officials described the thief as a male between 35 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a light colored blue shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

