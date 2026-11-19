MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who stopped for breakfast at a Miami McDonald’s was shot in the leg Wednesday morning after a gunman opened fire on his vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to the McDonald’s at 299 SW Eighth St. The driver told detectives he had just parked when a man got out of a red car, “walked to the back of the victim’s vehicle” and fired, according to an arrest affidavit.

Four passengers were riding with the driver, the affidavit said.

He backed out of the parking lot and drove to a nearby gas station for help. Paramedics took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police issued an alert for a man believed to have fled the shooting in a red car. Minutes after the shooting, a car matching that description was involved in a nearby hit-and-run.

A witness reported seeing a man run from the crash scene, and officers spotted a gun inside the car, according to the affidavit.

Officers detained Calvin D. Douglas, 24, near Southwest Eighth Avenue and Southwest Sixth Street. One of the passengers identified Douglas as the gunman, police said.

Douglas was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of shooting or throwing a deadly missile and one count of improper exhibition of a firearm.

The affidavit indicates he was to be held pending a bond hearing.

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