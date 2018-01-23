Man shot in SW Miami-Dade trailer park after verbal dispute

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 51-year-old man was fatally shot after a dispute at a South Florida trailer park.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was shot after a verbal argument escalated into a physical confrontation, early Tuesday morning.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials are now searching for the gunman.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

